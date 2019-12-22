Brett Favre Reveals Rare Photo With His Brother Scott

Brett Favre hasn’t been active in the NFL since the end of the 2010 season, his final year with the Minnesota Vikings. This means that he has been spending his Sundays in a very different manner. This most recent Sunday, Favre opted to celebrate the birthday of his older brother.

The Hall of Fame quarterback posted a rare photo of his brother, Scott, on Sunday morning, wishing him a happy birthday. This picture showed the two men standing next to each other and laughing about something. The family resemblance was even very clear to many fans on Instagram.

Favre is often active on social media, posting about his post-NFL pursuits. However, photos of his immediate family are seen less frequently. This picture on Sunday provided a brief glimpse into the relationship.

This relationship between Favre and his brother hasn’t been a talking point since 2012 when it was brought to light for a different reason. Scott made news after receiving a pardon from Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour.

Back in 1997, Scott was sentenced to a year of house arrest and two years’ probation for the death of his best friend, Mark Haverty. He had driven in front of and was hit by a train in Pass Christian while driving drunk. The accident took place in 1996 as Favre was in the midst of a Super Bowl season with the Green Bay Packers.

Barbour pardoned dozens of people during his final days in office, clearing their records to end his second term. He also gave many others an early release. With this decision, Scott’s record was officially cleared more than 10 years after he originally pleaded guilty.

Favre spent 20 years in the NFL, 16 of which were spent with the Green Bay Packers. He also suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets, and the Minnesota Vikings. Favre was originally viewed as the biggest gunslinger in the league throughout his career due to his willingness to take chances downfield. This helped Favre throw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns during his career.

Favre was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, putting an extra emphasis on a career in which he was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was sent to the Pro Bowl 11 times.

Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty