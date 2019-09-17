Brett Favre’s Family Asked If He Would Return to NFL After Andrew Luck Retirement

Brett Favre hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010. However, that hasn’t stopped his family from asking him when he will return to the field. The Hall of Fame quarterback recently spoke with TMZ and he said his family asked him if he was considering coming out of retirement and play for the Indianapolis Colts since Andrew Luck has called it a career.

“No teams called, but I had a lot of friends and family, you know, ‘Hey, the Colts could use ya,’” Favre said.

Favre, 49, quickly axed the idea of returning “No, they couldn’t use me. I squashed that very quickly,” he said. “It’s really comical at this point because look, I’ll be 50 in three or four weeks. And, I’ve been far enough removed from football that I can’t even believe people would think that I would consider coming back.”

Favre did something like this back in 2008 when he said he was going to retire after the 2007 season came to an end. But once the 2008 season started to roll around, Favre decided to return to the league and he wanted to be the starting QB for the Green Bay Packers once again. However, the Packers were committed to Aaron Rodgers and they decided to trade Favre to the New York Jets. Favre played in New York for one season before finishing his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

During his time with the Packers (1992-2007), Favre won three MVP Awards a Super Bowl and was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team. Favre was traded to the New York Jets in 2008 and spent one season there before joining the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons. Favre was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 1991.

Along with his MVP awards and being named to the All-Decade Team Favre was also selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and he was named to the All-Pro First Team three times. He also is tied for the lead in career victories with 186 and his consecutive starts streak of 297 consecutive starts in an NFL record that will likely never be broken.

Odds are there are a ton of fans who would love to see Favre back in action. But he has already put together a legendary career and it looks likes he’s enjoying the retired life.