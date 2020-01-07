Brett Favre Poses With Wife Deanna in Scenic Photo in Honor of Her Birthday

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre finished off the holiday season by celebrating one of his favorite days of the year. He posted a photo that showed him and his wife, Deanna, standing in front of a mountain range on a sunny day. The purpose was to wish his wife a very happy birthday.

“A Beautiful view with an even more beautiful wife,mother and grandmother!!! Happy Birthday,honey” Favre wrote in the caption while including two birthday cake emojis.

While many fans on social media were excited about the celebration and wished Deanna a happy birthday, they did doubt some of the details provided by the former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings quarterback. They didn’t believe that the happy couple was old enough to be considered grandparents.

“Happy Birthday to her!!! No way a Grandmother!!! Your both too young for that,” one user wrote.

Favre has not been taking the time with his wife for granted in recent years. After all, there was a time in the early 2000s when their future together was in doubt. Deanna was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2004 after undergoing a lumpectomy.

While she ultimately survived, there were struggles for Deanna. She lost her hair as part of the chemotherapy treatment, prompting Favre and their daughters to shave their heads in support. The couple later merged their two charitable foundations to create Favre 4 Hope, which has raised more than $8 million to support organizations providing financial aid for breast cancer patients, as well as those that assist underserved or disabled children.

Following his retirement at the end of the 2010 season, Favre has been enjoying his time away from football. He has been participating in golf tournaments, traveling around the world, and spending time with his family.

There have been rumors about a return to the league in recent years, but this will not be happening. The Hall of Fame QB is taking this time to be with his loved ones. This photo celebrating Deanna’s birthday is just further evidence.

As the quarterback proved during his Hall of Fame ceremony, Deanna is extremely special to him. She was the one that enshrined him in the hallowed halls, becoming the second-ever player’s wife to do so. Favre said at the time that Deanna is the best teammate he ever had throughout his 20-year career.

Photo Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images