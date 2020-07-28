Brett Favre's Golf Outing With Donald Trump Divides Fans and Onlookers
NFL legend Brett Favre was seen golfing with Donald Trump over the weekend. There were a number of people who took aim at Trump because the country is in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. Trump was on vacation at the time and a photo of him and Favre golfing circulated on Twitter. The White House confirmed the photo of the two at Trump's Bedminster resort in New Jersey.
Favre took some heat for golfing with Trump, but that doesn't mean he shares the same beliefs as the President of the United States. Back in June, Favre was asked by TMZ if he thinks Colin Kaepernick should be in the Hall of Fame based on his work on and off the field.
"I can only think of -- right off the top of my head -- Pat Tillman's another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero," Favre said. "So I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well." Favre clarified his statement by saying he wasn't trying to compare Tilman and Kaepernick, but he was just noting that both gave up football to pursue a cause. Here's a look at fans reacting to Favre hanging out with Trump.
Brett Favre & Unhappy Gilmore pic.twitter.com/353uKsyelx— Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) July 26, 2020
146K Americans died from #coronavirus in 5 months, 40 Million Americans are unemployed. But Donald Trump is playing golf at his resort, on tax payers dime, with Brett Favre. pic.twitter.com/sRF7jG7m7J— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) July 26, 2020
Brett Favre played golf with trump today. So he supports none of what his former teammates and players are trying to do. Instead he supports a draft dodging, lying, corrupt coward. I had an old Favre jersey. It went in the trash today.— American Veteran (@amvetsupport) July 27, 2020
New Zeland has 0 COVID cases and an effective female leader.
America has all the cases and our president is playing golf with Brett Favre. pic.twitter.com/krKDwgoX59— Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 26, 2020
To me, Brett Favre will forever be the asshole who golfed with Trump at the height of the pandemic and amid nationwide civil unrest.— Robin Masters (@Robin_Blue19) July 28, 2020
Please do not associate @BrettFavre with Wisconsin. We cancelled that little bitch several years ago.— No DM Gen (@NoDMGen) July 26, 2020
LMAO, "strong focus???"
You were golfing with Brett Favre while the country was approaching 150,000 COVID-19 deaths.
ADMIT IT -- you're too chickenshit to throw out a pitch at an EMPTY stadium!!!!
What a sad, pathetic clown. pic.twitter.com/yjAkqDyIS9— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2020
"150,000 dead Americans. I’m working a 13 hour shift at the hospital. Trump is golfing with Brett Favre," said one pissed off radiologist on Twitter.#TrumpDeathToll150Khttps://t.co/xRN8BD1JDL— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 26, 2020
Brett Favre estimates he has had 100s of concussions in his career and already suffers memory impairment.
His daughter played youth soccer one summer. Favre doesn’t remember any of it.
I’d usually dunk on someone for this pic but Favre’s future is not bright. Sad. pic.twitter.com/GbJrqztRPI— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 26, 2020
So golfing with a racist in the time of Covid isn't the way to go, Brett?🙄
Brett Favre Just Sacrificed His Sacred Status Thanks to Donald Trump https://t.co/heNMZcZRmA— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 26, 2020
Trump golfed with NFL legend Brett Favre, and the White House shared a cheery photo of the two in the sun on the links late in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the nation’s coronavirus crisis continues to worsen. https://t.co/c48vHQdTyJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 26, 2020
Brett Favre is smirking because they're 5 mins away from the showers so he can see what the f**k is going on under @realDonaldTrump clothes. He's seen lots of crazy looking stuff in NFL locker rooms but Trump's body doesn’t make sense. He's lactating & his butt has love handles😱 https://t.co/eyZqYjOQ6z— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 26, 2020
Number Of US Coronavirus Cases: 4.25M.
Number Of US Coronavirus Deaths: 150K.
Number Of Consecutive Days US Coronavirus Deaths Have Hit Over 1000: 4.
Fiddling—Sorry, Golfing—With Brett Favre While America Burns: PRICELESS.#TrumpIsACompleteFailure pic.twitter.com/wgMq9pXWZp— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 26, 2020
What a strange message for @BrettFavre and @realDonaldTrump to send, while 140,000 fellow Americans lie dead, from a pandemic that the president has refused to address at a national level. Has a "let them eat cake" quality that feels very off-key. https://t.co/3ne61yzfQf— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 26, 2020
Brett Favre is dismantling his legacy with laser like precision.— Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) July 26, 2020
This picture of Brett Favre and Donald Trump golfing yesterday is about the most tone deaf (and telling) thing I’ve seen recently. 🤦♀️ gross. pic.twitter.com/56CJm3RQCF— Kimberly (@schoolpsych27) July 26, 2020
I had a Brett Favre joke, but it got picked off and run back 98 yards for a pick six. pic.twitter.com/jxP2PG0uFN— 8 ohms of #resistance (@DavidGLarrabee1) July 26, 2020
I dont like donald trump at all but if brett favre wants to take a picture with trump he can....he’s a grown ass man💯🤷🏾♂️— stevie J😈 (@maniak_8) July 26, 2020
I really cannot understand how Brett Favre can play a couple of decades in the NFL with Black teammates getting beat to hell protecting his ass and then turn around and golf with an openly racist president. Senseless.— Jack Todd (@jacktodd46) July 26, 2020
#BrettFavre was a great football player.— Blue Wave Commentary 🌊 🦅 ✡️ #Resist #VoteBlue (@charleyw) July 26, 2020
So was #OJSimpson...just sayin' pic.twitter.com/dlfx2937iQ
You should be ashamed of yourself pic.twitter.com/Q2eZMfSqCS— Greg Childers (@gregorychilders) July 28, 2020