Brett Favre's Golf Outing With Donald Trump Divides Fans and Onlookers

NFL legend Brett Favre was seen golfing with Donald Trump over the weekend. There were a number of people who took aim at Trump because the country is in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic. Trump was on vacation at the time and a photo of him and Favre golfing circulated on Twitter. The White House confirmed the photo of the two at Trump's Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Favre took some heat for golfing with Trump, but that doesn't mean he shares the same beliefs as the President of the United States. Back in June, Favre was asked by TMZ if he thinks Colin Kaepernick should be in the Hall of Fame based on his work on and off the field.

"I can only think of -- right off the top of my head -- Pat Tillman's another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero," Favre said. "So I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well." Favre clarified his statement by saying he wasn't trying to compare Tilman and Kaepernick, but he was just noting that both gave up football to pursue a cause. Here's a look at fans reacting to Favre hanging out with Trump.