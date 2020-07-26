Brett Favre Golfs With Donald Trump Amid Growing Coronavirus Death Toll

✖

President Donald Trump is reportedly on vacation at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey. He spent part of Saturday at the golf course alongside a special guest. According to deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere, Trump hit the links with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

The White House confirmed the report with a photo of Favre and Trump together on the golf course. This led to a wide array of responses and fans and critics alike weighed in. Some made comments about disliking the former QB even more after he spent time with the president while others said the outing increased their appreciation. For many fans, however, they just didn't want Trump on the course, regardless of who accompanied him.

President Trump and @BrettFavre on the golf course today. Photo via the White House pic.twitter.com/vPBeSGDL5G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2020

"People are saying, 'Shame on you, Brett Favre.' Brett can choose who he wants to play golf with and if he's blessed to play with the POTUS, that's great! BUT! BUT the POTUS spending time golfing during a pandemic causing massive losses of life and lost jobs is derelict & shameful," one person commented on social media. This comment came amid news that the total number of coronavirus deaths is approaching 150,000.

According to ABC News, the pandemic has killed more than 631,000 people worldwide while a total of 15.4 million have tested positive. The outlet reports that this number is not exact due to a shortage of tests, unreported cases and other factors. Of the countries in the world, the United States is the worst-affected with at least 144,167 deaths and more than four million cases.

With rising cases, many states have moved back due to an increase in infections. Tennessee initially entered Stage 3 of the reopening plan but had to go back to Stage 2 after a limited time. Similarly, California initially opened up bars, wineries, gyms and other businesses on June 12 after the state made progress. Less than one month later, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars and indoor dining closed once again due to an increase in positive coronavirus tests.

New Jersey, where the Favre and Trump's outing took place, opened outdoor recreation sites on May 2. Playing golf once again became possible, albeit with some conditions. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy required masks in outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.