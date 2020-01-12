Brett Favre Is All Smiles on South Texas Trip in New Photo, and Deion Sanders Weighs In

The NFL playoffs are taking place, and two of Brett Favre‘s former teams are involved. The Minnesota Vikings are playing the San Francisco 49ers while the Green Bay Packers are hosting the Seattle Seahawks. Now that he is retired, however, Favre doesn’t have to worry about the battles. He is enjoying time off in Texas.

The Hall of Fame quarterback posted a photo on Instagram recently that showed him and a bunch of buddies on what appeared to be a hunting trip. By his account, the journey to south Texas was a success. Although he did say that there was someone missing from the fun.

“Another south Texas trip in the books w/ our old friend Ed….. Deion was [too] busy,” Favre wrote in the caption of the photo.

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders saw this photo, and he wanted to weigh in. He responded to the post by writing: “Looks like y’all needed a good brother in That shot like me. I hunt & fish [laughing crying emoji].”

Since retiring from the NFL and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Favre has been a man traveling the United States and taking part in hunting trips. Heading to south Texas has become a January tradition in recent years as he has searched for deer and birds. This trip to start off 2020 was only the latest example.

As Sanders proved during an appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, he is actually quite the adept outdoorsman. The duo journeyed to the deserts of southern Utah and took part in some rock climbing and other activities. Heading into this trip, Sanders did reveal that he’s afraid of mountain lions and snakes, the latter of which he encountered. Although Grylls simply cut off its head and made dinner.

The rest of the show, however, Sanders excelled while rappelling down the side of a cliff. He also showed off his action hero side while jumping a massive gap between two rock faces.

Favre and his group of friends in Texas likely weren’t trying to recreate Cliffhanger, but Sanders’ outdoor skills likely would have benefited him during this hunting and fishing trip. If nothing else, he and Favre would have had fun together goofing around.

