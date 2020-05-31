Bray Wyatt and Wife JoJo Welcome Second Child Together

✖

WWE star Bray Wyatt and his partner, Joseann Offerman, recently announced the birth of their second child. The Fiend posted a photo on Twitter, revealing the name of Hyrie Von Rotunda. Wyatt's real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda.

Offerman, who goes by the name of JoJo, also announced the birth on social media. She posted two photos on Instagram showing her holding the newborn. "Hyrie Von Rotunda [heart emoji] I love you," she wrote in the caption. This news surprised many fans, but they responded by sending their congratulations and commenting on how Hyrie is "adorable."

Hyrie Von Rotunda pic.twitter.com/1pzQ2j4P1o — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 28, 2020

"Had no idea they were expecting again... But I will without question welcome good news like this!" one fan commented on Twitter. Many others also showed surprise about the pregnancy. JoJo has not been active in WWE since her first pregnancy in 2019 when she gave birth to Knash Sixx Rotunda, providing her time to bring another child into the world.

Wyatt, on the other hand, previously faced off with Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank. He lost to the Universal Champion, but the feud is reportedly ongoing. Many WWE fans expect Wyatt to face Strowman once again, albeit at a later date due to the latest news.

Wyatt and JoJo surprised wrestling fans with the birth of their child, opting for a more private pregnancy. This was the opposite route to that taken by fellow WWE star Becky Lynch. The Man announced her pregnancy in early May while relinquishing the WWE Raw Women's Championship to Asuka.

While Wyatt is reportedly set to return to the ring as The Fiend "in a few weeks" after announcing Hyrie's birth, Lynch's future is unclear. She could potentially take part in WWE events in the future, but she did not clarify this following an appearance on WWE Raw. Lynch simply thanked her fans and WWE for all of their support with a statement on Twitter.

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true," Lynch wrote. "I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much." Lynch also told PEOPLE that she has "always wanted kids," but she didn't know if she would get around to it. She has always been more focused on her career.