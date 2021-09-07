Denver Broncos Star Arrested on Failure-to-Appear Warrant

Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb was arrested Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant, according to Mike Klis of 9News. The warrant stems from traffic infractions, and this comes just a few days before the Broncos take on the New York Giants to kick off the 2021 season.

Chubb was charged for a misdemeanor driving under restraint earlier this summer and also for having his license plants expired for 60-plus days, as mentioned by CBS Sports. The Broncos pass-rusher was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6 but never showed. Chubb was selected No. 5 overall by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Mr. Chubb was contacted late this morning for a minor traffic infraction by deputies from our office,” Sgt. Jeff Miller from the Douglas County Sherrif said in a statement to 9News. “After contacting Mr. Chubb it was discovered that he had a warrant out of Arapahoe County for FTA (Failure to Appear) on traffic offenses and was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Center and is currently in the process of posting a small bond.”

The Broncos also released a statement on the situation. “We are aware of the matter, which was released to an unresolved traffic issue that has now been addressed.” Chubb made an immediate impact in 2018 for the Broncos, recording 60 tackles, 21 quarterback hits and 12 sacks. He missed the majority of the 2019 season due to a torn ACL, but he came back strong in 2020, posting 42 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks, leading him to be selected to the Pro Bowl.

“When a pass rusher enters the NFL, I feel like you can get so hung up on adding a whole bunch of moves to your arsenal,” Chubb said in an interview with Draft Wire in Oct. 2020. “You see other guys using certain moves that maybe are not in your wheelhouse and you start to think about adding those moves to your game. One thing that I learned, it’s okay to stick to what you know. Never forget what got you here in the first place. Us pass rushers lose sight of that sometimes. You’re not meant to perfect every single pass rush move. That’s just not realistic.”