Brad Pitt Rocks Chiefs Hat at SAG Awards After Team’s AFC Championship Win

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl as they defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game on Sunday 35-24. The win was so big, it led to one of the team’s biggest fans showing his support while walking the silver carpet. Actor Brad Pitt was seen wearing a Chiefs hat while he was at the SAG Awards on Sunday night. The hat was given to him by one of the fans, and he loved it. Once the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor got the hat, he wore it proudly down the aisle.

When fans saw this, they loved the fact that Pitt is a Chiefs fan. A few Twitter users pointed out that Pitt is from Springfield, Missouri, so it’s likely he’s been a Chiefs fan all his life. Then there were some Twitter users who shared the time when he did a short video for the team.

And the news only got better for Pitt as he won the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And when he received the award, he revealed the first thing he’s going to do.

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” he said during his speech. “Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”

Pitt went on to say that he loves all the trials and tribulations in his job and how the work they do comes together on screen.

“I love this community so much. I met so many amazing people along the way. We know pain. We know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We know moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen,” he said. “God damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

Pitt is nominated for an Academy Award and that awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 9. However, Pitt is likely more excited for Feb. 2 because that’s when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.