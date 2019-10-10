Boxing Champion Errol Spence Suffers Serious Injuries in Dallas Car Accident

Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence was involved in a single-car accident in Dallas on Thursday morning according to his spokesman Tim Smith. Spence did suffer serious injuries according to police, but the injuries he suffered aren’t life-threatening.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith said to ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

The Dallas police said the accident occurred at 2:53 a.m. and the driver was traveling at “a high rate of speed.”

“The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt,” police said.

USA Today reported Spence is currently in intensive care and there will be a full update of his health released soon. As for the cause of the crash, that is something police are still investigating.

Spence currently has a 26-0 record and he recently recorded one of the biggest wins in his career. On Sept. 28, he was able to defeat Shawn Porter to unify the welterweight titles.

“It feels good to win,” said Spence per Premier Boxing Champions. “This is a lifetime dream. It shows hard work pays off. Thanks, Shawn Porter, my whole team and all my Texas people for coming out.”

“Shawn Porter is a rough and awkward fighter,” Spence continued “I didn’t get off what I wanted to. He’s a true champion. He made it tough.”

Porter also has nothing but good things to say about Spence after the match.

“He’s a strong kid,” said Porter. “We both came in to do the job. I think I had a little more than what he expected, but he handled it. Congratulations to him and his team. We’re proud of what we did.”

Once Porter heard about Spence’s accident, he went to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers.

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.’ With that, I’m praying for [Errol] and his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully,” Porter wrote.