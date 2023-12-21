Boxer Jermell Charlo Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Family Member

Boxing champion Jermell Charlo was arrested Saturday in Texas and charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to ESPN. The victim of the alleged assault was not named. But on Tuesday, Charlo's wife, Chyane Westbrook, filed for a temporary restraining order along with a divorce from Charlo, according to court records. Charlo was released after bond was posted on Monday.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old has been in trouble with the law. In May 2018, Charlo was charged with felony domestic violence after he allegedly choked his then-girlfriend. He was acquitted the following year after a jury found him not guilty.

Jermell Charlo was arrested on Saturday in Texas and charged with misdemeanour assault. He has since been released from jail and his mugshot has emerged. pic.twitter.com/XmjDaTnUo9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 20, 2023

Charlo is currently the unified light middleweight world champion, having previously held the undisputed championship from 2022 to September 2023. His last match was against Caleno Álvarez in September and lost via unanimous decision. It was only the second loss in Charlo's boxing career with the first happening in December 2018 against Tony Harrison.

"Canelo's a motherf— beast. He's an ox," Charlo said at the post-fight press conference, per Bad Left Hook. "Maybe I felt that more because of the fact that it was my first time in this division. I wish I could have gained a little more weight in between the weigh-in and (the fight), but I can't control my body. But I'm glad that I was in there with him."

Charlo added: "S—, what a night. I'm proud of myself. I took a chance, jumped out there strong right off a hand injury. I was out there with one of the best guys on boxing. My head is held high. I'm proud of myself, I've done an awesome job for Lions Only, for my crew and my team. I love boxing, so I'm not going nowhere."

When Charlo took on Álvarez it was for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles. "The experience was amazing, it was cool," Charlo said. "I appreciate fans of boxing, period, but you gotta take your hats off to the Mexican fans that support boxing and come out to shows like this. I never want to leave my African-American fans, my American fans period. They come out just as well as the Mexican fans, it's just one is crazier than the other."