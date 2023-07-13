Boxing Star Devin Haney Arrested

Devin Haney, an undefeated boxing star, was arrested on Thursday morning in Hollywood, according to TMZ Sports. Police said they found a semi-automatic handgun in his car during a traffic stop. Haney, who has a 30-0 career boxing record, was out at Hollywood hotspot Catch L.A. on Wednesday. He was pulled over after leaving for an unsafe lane change as well as failure to use a turn signal, according to police. Haney was not driving, but the person who was told officers that there was a firearm inside the vehicle.

Police said they got Haney and his security out of the car and found a semi-automatic handgun in the driver's seat. Nobody took ownership of the gun, but since the vehicle is registered to Haney, he was arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon. Haney was released on Thursday morning on $35,000 bail and is due in court next month.

"It's a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court," Haney's father, trainer and manager, Bill Haney, told ESPN. "It's unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I'm confident things are going to be worked out."

Devin Haney is currently the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion. His last match was on May 20, and he defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko in 12 rounds via unanimous decision. In his career, Haney has won 15 matches by decision and 15 by knockout. But the last time Haney won a match via knockout was in 2019 when the defeated Antonio Moran in the seventh round.

Before the Lomachenko fight, Haney spoke to Top Rank Boxing and said that he was going to retire his opponent. "This is only the beginning. At 24 years old. I've got a long career ahead of me," Haney said, per Boxing News 24/7. "Loma is looking to retire soon. He's looking on his escape route. I'm ending him. I'm putting a stop to his career. I'm going to embarrass him, and he's not going to be the same after. I'm closing the chapter on Loma after this. I've wanted this fight for a long time. It's finally here. Checkmate, bingo. They fell for the trap. It's my turn."