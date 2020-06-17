Unprotected Sex Led to Boxer Ginny Fuchs' Failed Drug Test, Officials Say

✖

Ginny Fuchs, an Olympic boxer, was recently cleared by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for two banned substances passed to her from boyfriend during unprotected sex, according to the USADA. Fuchs will not face a period of ineligibility for her positive test because the substances were ingested by "her without fault or negligence." Fuchs, 32 talked about the ruling and was happy it's now over.

"I am very relieved that the USADA understood how unique my case was in giving me a 'no fault' [ruling] that allows me to resume my career immediately," she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Fuchs was not aware she "could become contaminated by way of intimate contact with another person." She also thanked USA Boxing for "believing in me and supporting me throughout these past few difficult months."

Fuchs tested positive for the letrozole metabolite bis-(4-cyanophenyl)methanol, as well as GW1516 (GW501516) metabolites, GW1516 sulfone and GW1516 sulfoxide. The positive test was determined thought a urine sample she provided in February. During the investigation, the USADA determined Fuchs' male partner was using therapeutic does and low amounts of the substances, which were transmitted to her Fuchs via sexual transmission.

"While the World Anti-Doping Code requires that this no fault finding be considered a violation and be publicly announced, we strongly believe this case and others like it, including meat contamination and prescription medication contamination cases, should be considered no violation," said Travis T. Tygart, Chief Executive Officer of USADA. Tygart went on to say the USADA will continue to "advocate for changes to the World Anti-Doping Code" so an athlete won't face any violation if there is "no intent to cheat and no performance benefit."

Fuchs first found success in boxing while attending LSU. She began to compete at the state level, winning three Louisiana state Golden Gloves and latter winning the national Golden Gloves title in 2015. She tried out for the 2012 Olympic games but did not earn a spot on the team's only flyweight position. In 2016, Fuchs won the Olympic trials but failed to clinch a spot in the Olympics during international qualifiers. In an interview with Olympic Talk in December, Fuchs talked about her experience at the 2016 Olympics since she was able to attend since she was the team captain. "I remember watching the Opening Ceremony at the place I was at with everybody," she said. "I couldn't watch. It was hard for me to watch. I went back to my room, cried and went to bed."