Boston Celtics All-Star to Miss Remainder of Season With Injury

The Boston Celtics have received bad news while making a push to reach the playoffs. This week, the team announced Jaylen Brown has suffered a wrist injury and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season. This comes after Brown had a career year.

"This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, the steam said. "Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Before the injury, Brown averaged a career-high 24.7 points on 48/4% shooting this season. He missed the last three games with a sprained ankle after a collision with his teammate Jayson Tatum in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Due to his success this year, Brown was named to his first All-Star game in March. However, when Celtics coach Brad Stevens talked about Brown last year, he knew he was going to achieve great things on and off the court.

"Jaylen’s greatest impact, as good as he is at basketball, won’t be in basketball,” Stevens said. "He’s a special guy, he’s a special leader. He’s smart but he has courage. "He’s got a lot of great stuff to him, and I think we recognize that when we drafted him but I think that he has been even more unbelievable every day, every year. I’ve always personally really enjoyed listening to him and talking to him about things outside of basketball. He told me he was going down there on Thursday and, obviously, I certainly am not surprised by him taking a leadership role. That’s who he is.”

Currently, the Celtics are 35-33 on the year and are two games out of the No. 6 seed. Without Brown, the Celtics are going to need to work harder to get to No. 6 in order to not take part in the play-in-round tournament of the postseason where the No. 7 - 10 teams battle for the final two spots in the playoffs. As mentioned by CBS Sports, two of the Celtics' last four games are against the No. 4-seeded New York Knicks. The other two games are against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.