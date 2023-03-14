Bobby Lashley Demands WrestleMania Opponent in Wake of Bray Wyatt Injury Report

Bobby Lashley is making sure he has a match at WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion went to Twitter to express his desire to be part of WWE's biggest stage. He is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt who is currently dealing with an injury and could miss WrestleMania.

"I've worked too hard to be denied," Lashley wrote. "I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, [WrestleMania]. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty." Neither Lashley nor Wyatt did not appear on the March 13 episode of WWE Raw to hype up their match for WrestleMania 39. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lashey is still scheduled to face Wyatt at the event which will take place on April 1 and April 2.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania, and he should be back very soon. That's pretty much all I can say – there is something to it, but I'm not at liberty to discuss it," Meltzer said, per NoDQ.com. As far as I know, everything I've been told is that it's not a creative issue or anything like that."

Lashley, 46, competed on the second night of WrestleMania 38 last year and defeated Omos. And when it comes to his history at WrestleMania, Lashley is most known for defeating Umaga at WrestleMania 23. Lashley was the reigning ECW Champion at the time and became the first reigning ECW Champion to have a match at WrestleMania. Additionally, Lashley was representing Donald Trump in the match, and Umaga was representing Mr. McMahon. Since Lashley was the winner, Trump got to shave McMahon's head bald.

Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005. He was released from his contract in 2008 and spent time in TNA/Impact Wrestling where he won the World Heavyweight Championship four times. Lashley made his return to WWE in 2018 after a 10-year absence. He won the WWE Championship in March 2021 and again in January 2022. Lashley is just one of the two professional wrestlers to win the WWE Championship, ECW World Championship and TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Championship with the other being Rob Van Dam.