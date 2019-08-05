Pro Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dies After Tour de Pologne Race

Pro cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht passed away on Monday afternoon after crashing in the third stage of the Tour de Pologne. He was only 22 years old.

According to multiple reports, Lambrecht crashed into a concrete culvert halfway though the third stage in Southern Poland. However, the Tour de Pologne officials have yet to announce the cause of pro cyclist’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Race doctor Ryszard Wisniewski talked to reporters about the incident and he said he’s not sure how the accident occurred considering he was on a flat road.

“We tried to give a heart massage just afterwards, then we called for a helicopter but his condition was so serious it wasn’t able to transport him.

“So we did more reanimation there where he was and then took him to the hospital by ambulance. More reanimation was done on the way to the hospital, but he died during the operation there in the hospital,” Wisniewski said.

Race director Czeslaw Lang told reporters Lambrecht hesitated for a second and it caused him to crash.

“It wasn’t a high-speed descent,” Lang said via BBC. “It was a straight and wide road.”

“He had a moment of hesitation, he left the asphalt and the tragedy occurred.

“The injuries were so serious that we called for a helicopter and an ambulance. He was transported to a hospital. His heart started beating again but he sadly died during the operation.”

Pascal Ackermann won the third stage and he couldn’t believe what happened to the young cyclist.

“The result of the race doesn’t matter,” he said.

“I was devastated to hear today’s tragic news and I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bjorg Lambrecht and everyone at Lotto-Soudal,” he added.

Lambrecht was born in Belgium and he became a junior national champion in 2015. From there, Lambrecht was able to win the first stage of the Ronde de l’Isard in 2016 and he ended up winning the entire race, making him the third Belgian in history to win it. In 2017, Lambrecht came in first at the Grand Prix Priessnitz spa and he recently won the young rider classification of the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.