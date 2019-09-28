WWE Fans Worry for ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham After Heart Failure Reveal

When “Superstar” Billy Graham announced that he had been hospitalized due to a heart attack, there was a range of emotions. Some fans were very worried about his long-term health while others wanted to explain how this condition could have been avoided.

So far, the specific cause of his heart failure has not been revealed to the public just yet, but Graham did say that he will be providing more details on Sunday. For now, he is simply resting up after heading home from Mayo Clinic Hospital. The only information he did provide is that he’s in constant heart failure and has to be on medication for the rest of his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey fans, I am back home from the Mayo Clinic Hospital,” Graham wrote. “I wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. I need rest right now but by this coming Sunday evening I will give all my Facebook fans an in-depth report on the status of my heart. All I will say for now is that I have suffered a heart attack and am in constant heart failure. I am of course on medications for my heart and will be for the remainder of my life. I am keeping the faith and will fight !!!”

With Graham recovering at home, the fans are sending well wishes on social media. They want him to recover and be able to continue living a happy life. Although there were a few individuals that simply wanted to voice their criticism.

​

There is obvious concern about Billy Graham and his continuing health. Heart failure is a serious matter, but the medication should aid in his pursuit to get back to health. However, there is also an additional concern for his family. How does this hospitalization affect them now and in the future?

Prayers for 👋 Him and His Family.God Be with you. — Mike Dowell (@MikeDowell20) September 26, 2019

​

While there were many that simply wanted Billy Graham to achieve health, there were others that felt the need to point out how this heart attack may have been avoided. Specifically, should steroids have been used by Graham during his career?

Hope he gets better but that’s what roids do to you when you abuse them — Caleb🍍 (@DJCRobborCROBB) September 26, 2019

​

“Superstar” Billy Graham isn’t a household name for many of the younger generation considering that his last professional bout was in the late 1980s. That being said, those familiar with Graham simply want to see some support for the retired wrestler. Heart failure is serious, and the hope is that prayers will be sent up for Graham’s recovery.

@DevonHannibal , a close friend of Superstar Billy Graham is reporting that Superstar has been admitted to the hospital. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers! Nothing but love for Devon who is keep us posted! Also continue to keep @OfficialHacksaw in your prayers too! https://t.co/LDw3g0MZnk — Freland (@MikeFreland) September 22, 2019

​

Another fan on Twitter wanted to point out how the steroids may have affected Graham’s overall health. Although he did so without hoping for the wrestler’s recovery. Instead, he brought up a headline from when the retired wrestler told WWE star Kofi Kingston that he needed to take steroids to add some muscle.

Effects of steroids, same thing he told Kofi to take in order to be a real wwe heavyweight champion — Marco (@tnahardy15) September 26, 2019

​

When news broke that Graham had been hospitalized, there were some that responded with happiness. They didn’t like the wrestler and used that anger when discussing his health concerns. Well, one fan is upset about this approach. Whether Graham was loved or despised is irrelevant to him; it’s more important to simply show support.

Over the history of professional wrestling, there’s been a lot of unsavory individuals. People that have said or done despicable things. That being said, wishing ill of someone is never the answer. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Well wishes to Superstar Billy Graham. — Joshua Coffey (@Skelemania) September 26, 2019

​

When professional wrestlers reach the latter half of their lives, there is often concern about each medical issue becoming far more serious than the last. Billy Graham’s heart attack is the latest example of this. At 76 years old, dealing with heart failure is no simple matter.

According to @LannyPoffo on Facebook

Superstar Billy Graham was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ with breathing problems. He’s 76 and needs our prayers! — Ringside Rant (@_ringsiderant) September 25, 2019

​

Another wrestling fan heard the news about Billy Graham and is truly frightened for his well-being. 2019 has been wrought with news of unfortunate deaths in professional wrestling, including King Kong Bundy, Pedro Morales, Harley Race, Ashley Massaro, Mean Gene Okerlund, and Silver King. This fan hopes that Graham is not the latest to join the group.