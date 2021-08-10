Big Boi Talks Headlining Huge MLS All-Star Concert in Los Angeles (Exclusive)

✖

Big Boi has become a big fan of MLS over the last few years and because of his passion for the soccer league, the Atlanta native rapper will co-headline the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken on Tuesday, Aug. 24, with award-winning producer and DJ Kaytranada. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Big Boi for an exclusive interview, who explained why he wanted to perform at the concert.

"I had a chance to experience going to the Atlanta United games a couple years ago, and to my astonishment, the soccer crowds are lively than the football crowds," Big Boi told PopCulture. "I've never seen nothing like that before. On their feet with the chants, the whole nine yards. Got a chance to sit behind the goal where they're going to kick the ball over the goal, and into the suite, and hit your chicken fingers. It was exciting as hell."

The MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken will take place at The Torch, located at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Fans can buy tickets for the concert now, and it will be one day before the MLS All-Star game, Wednesday, August 25. The game will be played at Banc of California Stadium and feature some of the top soccer stats in the league, including Atlanta United's Mile Robinson, who kicked the game-winning goal for Team USA in the Gold Cup Finals last week.

"I think it's all about the fans, man," Big Boi said. "It's all about energy, and the fans bring the thunder. [...] So, it's a lot kicking the ball up and down the field, but for people to be on their feet the whole time is just incredible to me. Ain't no time for sitting down, you know?"

As Big Boi mentioned, he's a huge fan of Atlanta United. However, the Outkast member is also a fan of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons. United is the last team in the city to win a championship (2018). The Braves are the next to have won a title recently, which came in 1995. Will Big Boi see one of his teams win it all very soon?

"I hope to believe so," Big Boi answered. "Now, they made all the right moves with, like I said, players and personnel, but we're going to see. It's all how bad they want it, but win, lose, or draw, it's ATL all day for me. They like always got to expect the unexpected."