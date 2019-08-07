Cincinnati Bengals and NFL Foundation to Donate $75,000 to Victims of Dayton Mass Shooting

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Wednesday that they would be partnering with the NFL Foundation to donate $75,000 to The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. This money will be used to help people impacted by the mass shooting that took place over the weekend. The Dayton Foundation will help local officials distribute the money to those that were directly impacted by the shooting.

“Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected.”

On early Sunday morning, police confirmed nine people were killed in a shooting that lasted less than one minute. This included the alleged shooter, a young man named Connor Betts. The 24-year old used a .233 caliber rifle to shoot in the area Dayton streets. It was also revealed that one of the victims was Betts’ sister.

The mass shooting took place in Dayton’s historic downtown Oregon District, which is known for its bustling nightlife. This is the portion of town marked by pubs, coffee shops, nightclubs, unique stores, and art galleries.

The Bengals are not the only NFL team to donate money to those affected by the mass shootings over the weekend. NFL Network’s James Palmer reported on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys would be making a similar gesture to those impacted by the mass shooting that occurred Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

Through the Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation and the Cowboys, a donation of $50,000 will be made to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund. The money will go to all victims that were affected by the shooting which took the lives of 22 people while injuring 24.

Neither the Cowboys or the Bengals play football in El Paso or Dayton, respectively, but they have close ties to both cities. Assisting the affected communities in any way possible is very important for these two franchises, and they will do what it takes to help kickstart the healing process.

For more information about The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, visit www.DaytonFoundation.org.