Ben Simmons Just Gifted His Brother an Incredible Present

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons just turned heads on social media. He surprised his brother with a stunning birthday present. Simmons went on Instagram Live and showed off a brand-new car.

"It's your birthday, right?" Simmons asked in the video. "Hey, I gotta show you something. I gotta show you something. You know I love cars." Simmons then turned the camera around and walked out into his garage, revealing a brand-new Audi hatchback. "I got you a car. It's yours, man." Simmons also explained that he considered picking up a two-door vehicle for his brother but went with four doors because it was "baby-friendly."

Ben Simmons gave his brother Sean a new car on IG Live for his birthday ❤️ (via @BenSimmons25) pic.twitter.com/kAIlwF6geJ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 10, 2021

Simmons proceeded to give a virtual tour to his brother. The 76ers star showed off the driver's side and leather interior. "Black on black interior," Simmons said. "I appreciate all of the hard work that you do for me, man. Whenever you are ready, come pick this up."

The IG Live caught Simmons' brother by surprise. He expressed shock, began laughing, and then ultimately cried. Simmons celebrated by saying that his brother was "crying on the Live!" multiple times while triumphantly raising his arm in the air.

"I am officially a Ben Simmons fan and not a criticizer anymore," one fan commented on social media. Others weighed in and expressed excitement about the gift. They proclaimed that this gesture was incredible and that Simmons was moving his way up the favorite player leaderboard.

While Simmons likely would have wanted to deliver the car in person, he has remained in quarantine. He and teammate Joel Embiid missed the NBA All-Star Game after coming into contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19. They both saw a barber who tested positive after multiple tests. The league's contact tracing policy meant that both players had to miss time while remaining in quarantine.

"Prior to traveling to Atlanta, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had contact with an individual who is confirmed today to have tested positive for the coronavirus," the NBA said in a statement. "As a result, Embiid (Team Durant) and Simmons (Team LeBron) will not play in tonight's NBA All-Star Game. Participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual in Philadelphia."