Ben Roethlisberger’s Doctor Who Performed His Surgery Revealed

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger had surgery on his elbow on Monday in Los Angeles. However, the doctor who performed his surgery has ties in the Pennsylvania area. Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Institute performed the procedure on Roethlisberger and grew up in Western Pennsylvania. He went to Mt. Pleasant Area School District and his father, who was a well-known surgeon, volunteered his time to the Mt. Pleasant football team.

ElAttrache is a longtime friend of former Steelers physician, Jim Bradley according to TRIB Live. After attending the University of Notre Dame for his undergraduate studies and the University of Pittsburgh for medical school, ElAttrache moved to the West Coast and he was able to work with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I was in the right place at the right time, and I worked hard, so they asked me to stay and help take care of the Dodgers,” ElAttrache told the Tribune-Review in 2013.

ElAttrache has also worked with the Los Angeles Rams. TRIB Live asked about Roethlisberger’s injury, but he could not comment on the procedure. However, once the surgery was over, the Steelers updated the status of Roethlisberger.

“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said.

“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.”

Roethlisberger suffered the injury in Week Two against the Seattle Seahawks and was forced to leave the game. Mason Rudolph took over and he completed 12 of his 19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 28-26 loss. In his first start of the year, Rudolph completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-20 loss.

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers starting quarterback since 2004 and has led the team to three Super Bowl appearances with two wins. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and he has led the NFL in passing yards in 2014 and 2018.