Becky Lynch Suffers Serious Injury at WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch will likely be out of action for an extended period of time. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, the WWE Superstar suffered an injury at SummerSlam while competing in her match against Bianca Belair. Lynch worked through the pain and finished the match but was holding her arm after the match was over. When Lynch got backstage, she was checked out by the doctors, as mentioned by WrestlingNews.co.

According to Fightful Select, the injury affected the match in terms of creative plans. There is no timetable for Lynch's return, but it's possible she could need surgery on the shoulder. Because of that Lynch will miss some in-ring action, but the timetable is not clear as of this writing.

Lynch was taking on Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. The loss ends a year-long feud that started when Lynch made her return to WWE after being on maternity leave and beating Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In her WWE career, Lynch, 35, has won the Raw Women's Championship twice and the SmackDown Women's Championship four times. She is the only person in WWE history to hold the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles simultaneously.

Before WrestleMania 38 in April, Lynch spoke to Wrestle Zone about taking on Lynch for the Raw Women's title at the event. "I've already made a statement on Bianca Belair by beating her in 26 seconds. Wasn't that a beautiful thing? But now, now that she's upped the ante, she's scarred my body, she crushed my throat, she cut my hair," Lynch, who was the Raw Women's Champion at the time, said. "I don't want to beat her in 26 seconds, I want to beat her in ten.

"I don't want to take my time, I want to beat her in ten seconds. I want to show her that I can do whatever I want. I can beat you in any time, at any time. I could beat you in 26 seconds, I could beat you in 10 seconds," Lynch explained. "I could beat you in 45 minutes if you want to suffer. I do what I want. I'm Big Time Becks, that's what I do, I do what I want."