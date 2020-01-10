Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Miguel Castro Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

Miguel Castro, a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, says he was robbed at gunpoint while in the Dominican Republic and is lucky to be alive. The 25-year old relief pitcher went to Instagram to share his story on Tuesday and he wrote he was attacked by two people. Castro’s chain was stolen and he was nearly shot during the attack.

“I almost lost my career because of two ignorant people who jumped (robbed) at me when I was going to practice,” the post read which was translated from Spanish to English via CBS Sports. “They took my chain and they almost shot me. Thanks to god’s mercy the gun didn’t work and today I am alive. This has to stop, they took my chain and they wanted to kill me. This has to stop. This can’t be. You go to practice and try to help and look how these two jumped at me, took my chain and wanted to shoot me. Enough is enough.”

The Orioles were made aware of Castro’s incident and EVP and General Manager Mike Elias released a statement. He said: “We are in contact with Miguel Castro regarding today’s incident in La Romana, DR and we are very thankful that he is safe.”

Castro’s agency, Ballengee Group, also released a statement about what happened in the Dominican Republic. The statement read: “Miguel is safe. He is shaken. He feels extremely blessed and fortunate to still be alive and thanks everyone for their support. He will continue to support his country and use his platform to be a role model.”

Castro started his MLB career in 2015 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He was traded to the Colorado Rockies later that year and once the year was over, Castro recorded four saves in 18 appearances. He was back with the Rockies in 2016 and he struck out 12 batters in 14.2 innings of work.

In 2017, Castro was traded to the Orioles and appeared in 39 games that year. He recorded a 3.53 ERA and he struck out 38 batters in 66.1 innings. In 2018, Castro put in 86.1 innings of work and recorded a 3.96 ERA. He also won two games while losing seven. Last year, Castro struck out 71 batters and tallied a 1-3 record while posting an ERA of 4.66.