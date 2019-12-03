Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily Calls out Reporter After Browns’ Loss to Steelers

Emily Mayfield, the wife of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, is not happy with one reporter. Mary Kay Cabot who covers the Browns for Cleveland.com asked head coach Freddie Kitchens if the shirt he wore cost the team the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Before the game, Kitchens was seen wearing a shirt that said “Pittsburgh Started It” which referred to the fight between the two teams a couple of weeks ago. Once Cabot posted the story on Twitter, Mayfield had a question for her.

“Why is this the focus of your questions? MUCH more to focus on than that…” she wrote on Twitter.

Cabot responded to Mayfield by saying, “I asked exactly one T-shirt question after the game. I asked Baker what he thought of it, and he defended Kitchens, which I thought was pretty cool. He gave a great answer, saying “I’ve done much worse.” Funny, and struck the right note.

That led to a number of fans chiming in on the conversation. One fan asked Mayfield, “Please Mrs. Baker enlighten all of us as to what the focus should be on? Questionable play calling, veterans missing practice, inability to get the ball to playmakers, inability to have guys coming off injury and know the playbook, poor clock management? Where should we focus?”

Mayfield simply replied by writing, “Football, in general, would be a good start.”

Another fan did not like that Mayfield was like her husband when it comes to going after reporters. The Twitter user wrote, “Good grief. Now the wife is going after the media. The reason there even ARE these questions is b/c we continue to see ignorant choices made week in and week out that aren’t football related but affect the football games and outcomes. This team is full of drama and also losses.”

Whether the T-shirt caused the Browns to lose or not, the team has not met expectations this year. They are currently 5-7 and two games behind the Steelers for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs. And as for Baker Mayfield, after a strong rookie season in 2018, the Oklahoma alum has not had the year he hoped for, throwing 15 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions and completing just 60 percent of his passes. So Baker and the rest of the Browns have some work to do if they want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2002.