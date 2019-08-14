‘Bagel Boss’ Chris Morgan to Fight Lenny Dykstra in Boxing Match

Chris Morgan, a.k.a. the “Bagel Boss,” has a unique opportunity to prove that the viral video of him being beaten up in a bagel shop was only an anomaly. In fact, Morgan will be looking to prove his toughness in the boxing ring against a former athlete.

According to the New York Post, the Bagel Boss will be facing off with retired MLB center fielder Lenny Dykstra. The 56-year-old baseball player has signed with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman in order to make this bout against Morgan a reality. The two are set to face off in Atlantic City, but who will have the advantage? According to Morgan, age will help him overcome the differences in athleticism and size.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s one of the best in the world but he’s got 15 years over me,” Morgan (45) said. “No offense but I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’m faster. Let everyone have your opinions. Just wait for it because I have the confidence and I know what I’m capable of.” He’s got the reach but I’ve got the stance. I’ve got the power. I don’t think you need to question it any further.”

In order to prove his doubters wrong, Morgan has reportedly been working out three to four times a week at a Mixed Martial Arts gym in Garden City. The 155-pound man has been “walking, throwing fists, [doing] push-ups, cardio.”

Heading into the matchup, Dykstra has the size and weight advantage. The retired MLB player is 5-foot-9-inches and weighs 190 pounds. He’s not the biggest figure in the ring, but he will be far larger than Morgan. Of course, size is what the Bagel Boss is best known for considering that he was beaten after lashing out at various women for rejecting him based on his height.

The boxing match is set to go down on Sept. 7 at The Showboat Hotel. Dykstra and Morgan will face off in three rounds that will each last one-and-a-half minutes. However, their first opportunity to size each other up will happen next Thursday during the official weigh-ins.