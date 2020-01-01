‘Bad News Bears’ Actor Jeffrey Davies Learning to Walk Again After Motorcycle Crash

Jeffrey Davies, who played Kelly Leak in the 2005 baseball film Bad New Bears is learning to walk again after suffering series injuries in a motorcycle accident according to TMZ. The accident happened in May when he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off at the center of the intersection. TMZ was told Davies was rushed to Orlando Medical Center and he underwent surgery as he suffered a serious head injury. The doctors had to remove a part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

Seven months after the accident, Davies is still in recovery mode and he’s was seen learning to walk. Along with that, Davies is going through speech and occupational therapy and he also needs tons of medical supplies which cost a lot of money. With the Davies no longer having medical insurance, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills.

“While riding his motorcycle, Jeff was the victim of a hit and run accident on Thursday night May 9th, that left him in critical condition,” Karen Schultz and Kim Davies wrote on the GoFundMe page back in May. “He was taken to Orlando Medical Center (ORMC) and surgery was performed that night to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure. He is in the Critical Care Unit under heavy sedation.

“Jeff is a fighter, and he is fighting for his life, Please keep Jeff in your thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time in his life. The family is hoping to raise $100,000 through the fundraiser.

“Hang in there Jeff,” one supporter wrote. “You probably don’t remember me n we never really had a connection. But what I do know is your a good man. Life is tuff but it’s worth fighting for. Stay strong n trust in the lord.”

“Jeff has been friends with our son Nick since middle school and has been part of our for many years,” another supporter wrote. “We love him like one of our own and are praying for his recovery.

Davies starred in Bad News Bears along with Billy Bob Thorton, Marcia Gay Harden and Greg Kinnear. The film is a remake of the 1976 project, The Bad News Bears that featured Walter Matthau and Vic Morrow.