Bad Bunny Sets WWE Return

Bad Bunny will be making his return to WWE very soon. On Wednesday, WWE announced that the two-time Grammy Award winner will host Backlash on May 6, live from the Colisedo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be the first WWE premium live event Puerto Rico has hosted since January 2005.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

"We're excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said. "Bad Bunny is one of the world's most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

Bad Bunny, 28, made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2021 when he performed his song "Booker T." He then began appearing on WWE Raw and won the 24/7 Championship with the help of Damian Priest. That led to Bad Bunny and Priest teaming up to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, and the duo came out on top. The following year, Bad Bunny competed in the Royal Rumble match and eliminated two competitors before being eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

WWE Superstars were impressed with Bad Bunny's ability in the ring. "Just like the fans, you know, when you see an outsider, it's kind of like (rolls eyes), you know, just because we're so passionate about it," Priest said on SHAK Wrestling last year, per Wreslting Inc. "Not that we have a problem with that person, we're just passionate about our business and we like it being treated as such. So someone like Bad Bunny coming in, of course, there are going to be eye rolls and whatnot.

"But then you see the other side and it's like, 'oh no, he's one of us,' you know? I remember we were walking backstage, and at that time it was the Thunderdome, and Randy Orton stops because he was crossing us, and said, 'hey, I just want to say thank you for showing us the respect like no other. People don't usually do it this way. And he goes, 'I just want to say thank you and you've earned our respect.'"