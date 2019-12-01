Auburn ‘Moms’ Hilariously Get Stuck in Hedges While Trying to Rush Field Following Stunning Victory Over Alabama

One of the longstanding traditions in college football is for the fans to rush the field after a monster victory over a rival. Fanbases from the PAC-12, Big Ten, and SEC have all participated, but some Auburn fans showed on Saturday night that rushing the field can often go wrong. In fact, two mothers tried to rush the field after Auburn won the Iron Bowl, but they ended up in the hedges.

As multiple videos showed on Saturday night, these two unnamed fans crawled over the railing in the stands and tried to reach the field by traversing over the hedges. However, this did not work out as anticipated as both ladies landed in the foliage. They had to crawl out while bystanders watched in amusement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interestingly enough, these two were not the only ones that were taken out by the hedges. Multiple videos surfaced on Saturday night that showed fans both young and old jumping out of the stands and disappearing into the greenery.

Ultimately, these fans didn’t care that they would forever be immortalized for falling into the hedges. What mattered on Saturday is that their favorite team won the Iron Bowl for only the second time since 2014. Alabama had won four of the past five matchups heading into Saturday night and had primarily done so in decisive fashion.

This year, however, head coach Gus Malzahn had his team ready for the game. The Tigers kept the pressure on the Crimson Tide throughout the battle and ultimately took care of business with a tricky moment that drew a penalty.

While Alabama coach Nick Saban may not have agreed with multiple officiating decisions throughout the game, he can’t control the outcome. Instead, he can simply refer to this Iron Bowl as disappointing while planning for the 2020 college football season.

The Auburn fans, on the other hand, can rejoice at the fact that their favorite team took care of business during this fierce rivalry game and achieved victory when many counted them out. Additionally, they potentially knocked the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoffs after handing them the second loss of the season.

Given these factors, it’s understandable that the fans would be rushing the field to celebrate this wild victory on Saturday night. Falling into the hedges may not have been an ideal scenario for those affected, but that did not diminish their happiness during the holiday weekend.

Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty