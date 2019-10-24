Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Appear in Hilarious ‘Terminator’ Commercial With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are starring in the new film Terminator: Dark Fate and are now getting help promoting the film from two of the top stars in the NBA — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. With the four starring in the new commercial for Terminator: Dark Fate, it starts by Schwarzenegger welcomeing Leonard to Los Angeles by calling him “Terminator,” though the NBA player admits he doesn’t understand why people call him that. After running into Hamilton and George, Hamilton says if Leonard was really a terminator, the actress would have to terminate him. George later comes to the aid of Leonard, saying he is a fun guy. However, at the end of the commercial, Leonard is seen with glowing red eyes indicating he is a terminator.

A ton of fans commented on the commercial ahead of the film’s premiere on Nov. 1.

“Paul George just posted this on Instagram and it might be the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” added one fan.

Another fan wrote, “Just saw the new Terminator ad. We can stop the Oscar search now folks, the winners are in here.”

Internet personality Nija commented on the commercial too, writing: “This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

News of the sixth Terminator film was announced last year. Filming started in the summer and was then announced that Hamilton was returning to the series after starring in The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Early reviews of the film are in and most of them have been good. However, David Ehrlich of Indie Wire suggests this should be the last film of the series.

“Dark Fate might close the door on the ‘Terminator’ franchise, but every dull frame of it suggests that we’ll be trapped in that vicious back-and-forth ’til kingdom come. The good news is that you can forget about everything that’s happened since the summer of 1991,” Ehrlich wrote.

As for Leonard and George, they look to lead the Clippers their first-ever NBA title. George was a member of the Toronto Raptors last year and he was named NBA Finals MVP after averaging 28.5 points per game. George played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and he’s a six-time All-Star. He led the NBA in steals last year, which led to him being named to the All-NBA First Team.