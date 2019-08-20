Arkansas State Head Football Coach Pens Letter After Wife Dies From Cancer

Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson announced on Tuesday his wife has passed away after battling breast cancer for the last two years. Anderson made the announcement by writing a letter to his wife via Twitter.

“My beautiful girl has gone home to be with Jesus … no more pain, no more suffering and praise Him no more cancer,” he wrote. “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope just a few minutes before midnight with me laying right beside her.”

“I have been so blessed to have her by my side each day for the past 27 years,” Blake continued. “Thank you so much to all who have walked, prayed, cried, and loved her through this brutal 2-year battle … Praise Him that she hurts no more, and is in His presence now & forever.”

FINAL WENDY UPDATE 8/20#NotFightingAlone ❤️❤️❤️ there’s a celebration in heaven today cause Wendy is Home pic.twitter.com/OYwh0fQLpU — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 20, 2019

Anderson’s wife, Wendy, was 49 years old when she died. According to ESPN, Wendy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2017 which led to Blake taking a brief leave of absence as she received treatment in Mexico. Blake was able to return to the team later in the year as Wendy made a full recovery. However, the cancer returned and she wasn’t responding to the latest round of treatment.

The news of Blake’s wife comes right after him announcing he’s leaving the team to take care of his wife.

“Coach Anderson has decided to take a leave of absence during this difficult time to be with his wife, Wendy, and his family,” the statement said. “We will continue to pray for peace for his family and provide assistance in any way we can.”

As of now, assistant head coach David Duggan will serve as the interim head coach until Anderson returns. The Red Wolves are currently getting ready for their season opener against the SMU Mustangs at home.

Anderson was named head coach of Arkansas State back in 2014 after spending time at multiple schools as an assistant coach. In his first year with the Red Wolves, Anderson led the team to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Go Daddy Bowl. Last year, Arkansas State finished with an 8-5 record and were invited to play in the Arizona Bowl. In his five seasons with the Red Wolves, Anderson has posted a 39-25 record and 31-9 record in Sun Belt Conference play.