Arkansas State Head Football Coach Blake Anderson Leaves Job to Care For Cancer-Stricken Wife

When the Arkansas State Red Wolves football team kicks off the season, they will do so without their leader. Head coach Blake Anderson will be stepping away from the team to care for his wife, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Triple Negative Breast cancer. Anderson had originally planned to coach during the upcoming season, but a press release from the university and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said otherwise.

According to the release, this is a leave of absence, and Anderson will be replaced in the interim by Assistant Head Coach David Duggan. He will continue to serve as the team leader until Coach Anderson is able to resume his activities as head coach.

“Coach Anderson has decided to take a leave of absence during this difficult time to be with his wife, Wendy, and his family,” the statement said. “We will continue to pray for peace for his family and provide assistance in any way we can.”

In the statement, Mohajir also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support that came from the fans both locally and nationally. Coach Anderson’s family was in desperate need of thoughts and prayers after the initial diagnosis in 2018, and the response was overwhelming.

Originally hired in 2014, Anderson has led the Red Wolves to success in every season of his coaching career. He has achieved a win-loss record of 39-25, including a conference record of 31-9.

Under Anderson, the Red Wolves have never experienced a losing season. Although they have struggled to achieve victory in bowl game appearances. This team has finished 1-4 in postseason play, only proving victorious over the UCF Knights in the 2016 Cure Bowl.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will begin the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when the SMU Mustangs come to town. Not having Anderson on the sidelines will be difficult for the players and the other coaches, but the university has full confidence in their ability to forge ahead and achieve victory for their coach and his family.