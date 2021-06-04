Arizona Diamondbacks' Announcer Takes Leave After 'Do Rag' Comment Live On-Air

✖

Arizona Diamondbacks TV analyst and former manager Bob Brenly announced on Thursday he is taking a voluntary leave of absence from Ballys Sports Arizona to seek sensitivity training. This comes after he made a comment during a live broadcast talking about the head covering of New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman. Brenly said: "Pretty sure that’s the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.”

"I want to apologize again for my insensitive reference on Wednesday, as it does not reflect my values or who I am," Brenly said in a statement per ESPN. Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others. I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person."

mannn... why? comes out of nowhere and gets smartly totally ignored by his partner. pic.twitter.com/q810Azt1WK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 2, 2021

After Brenly made the comment, Stroman tweeted, "Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!" Diamondbacks pitcher Jon Duplantier said he was disappointed when he heard the comments from Brenly.

"The most disappointing part is that, though there has been a ton of progress and work done so that I, Marcus and other guys that look like me can show up as authentically as ourselves and be ourselves in a big stage, comments like the one that was made, they put us back,'' Duplantier said. "They put that progress back. And the youth, the future ballplayers that are coming up, that are watching Diamondbacks games, that are watching Mets games, that are watching MLB games in general, by hearing that comment, potentially look at baseball and think they can't be themselves. And that hurts.''

Brenly, 67, was the Diamondbacks' manager from 2001-2004 and led the team to a World Series title in his first season. His broadcasting career began before he became a manager and worked for the Chicago Cubs from 2004-2012. Former Cubs player Aramis Ramirez spoke to The Athletic this week and said that Brenley was unfair to Latin players and "should be fired."

"With respect to Aramis Ramirez, Starlin Castro, Geovany Soto and all of the players who I have covered over the years, I have the utmost respect for their life stories, their talents and their careers," Brenly said to The Athletic. "Having played the game and managed for many years, I understand how hard it is to play so successfully for such a long time. My job for many years has been to talk about baseball and I have had thousands of opportunities to both applaud and analyze performances and was privileged to witness the career of players like Aramis Ramirez."