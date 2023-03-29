Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Sentenced in Speeding Case

Marquise Brown has finally put his speeding arrest behind him. According to TMZ Sports, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was sentenced in an Arizona courtroom on Wednesday as he was ordered to pay $473. In February, Brown pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of excessive speeding stemming from an arrest in August. The good news from Brown is he won't have to pay the fine as the judge decided to waive it and give him credit for time served.

During the hearing, Brown told the judge, "This is my first time ever getting into anything." Brown's attorney argued that he should be allowed to complete a defensive driving school program to get the case off the record. The judge wouldn't allow that, but she did say that the lawyer could file a motion following the hearing.

Brown, 25, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, after police said he was going 126 mph in a 65 mph zone in Maricopa County. At the time, Brown was hit with two charges — exceeding posted speed and violating HOV lane rules, but the second charge was ultimately dismissed. At the time, the Cardinals said, "We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate."

Brown just finished his first season with the Cardinals after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He played in 12 games and caught 67 passes for 709 yards and a career-low three touchdowns in 2022. This comes one year after Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in his final seasons with the Ravens. After the 2021 season, Brown asked for a trade, which led to the Ravens sending him to the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I asked them for a trade after the season," Brown said while speaking on the SiriusXM show I Am Athlete, per the Ravens' official website. "It was just my happiness." Brown also talked about Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson reacting to him being traded. "I talked to Lamar about it after my second year," Brown said about wanting to play for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as they were teammates at the University of Oklahoma. "Then after my third year, leading up to the end of the season, he wasn't playing. I let him know again like, 'Bro, I can't do it.'"