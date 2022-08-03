Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.

The Cardinals responded to Brown's arrest. "We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required," the team said. "We will comment further as appropriate." Brown is entering his first year with the Cardinals as he was traded to the team in the offseason. He spent his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and became a top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last year, Brown had a breakout season, catching 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brown was traded to the Cardinals, and he is now reunited with quarterback Kyler Murray. The two played college football at the University of Oklahoma.

After the trade, Brown talked about his relationship with Jackson. "I talked to Lamar about it after my second year," Brown said on Sirius' I Am Athlete, per the Ravens' official website. "Then after my third year, leading up to the end of the season, he wasn't playing. I let him know again like, 'Bro, I can't do it.' It's not really on Lamar. I love Lamar. It was just, the system wasn't for me. I love all my teammates. I love the guys. But, it was just something I had to think about for myself. The Ravens, we both handled it the right way. I didn't go out and make anything public. I just kept it in house, kept working. It all worked out."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to see Brown in action because he's confident that the star wide receiver will make an immediate impact. Per ESPN, Kingsbury said: "I'd say, comparatively speaking, if you're talking about a guy who didn't know the quarterback or didn't play in a similar system and didn't get to work out with him and hear the calls, see the signals, I would say he's way ahead of the curve when it comes to that."