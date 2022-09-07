Arizona Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Lands New NFL Job

Larry Fitzgerald is back in the NFL. On Wednesday, ESPN announced it has signed the legendary wide receiver to be an NFL analyst. Fitzgerald will make his ESPN debut on Monday Night Countdown on September 12 in advance of the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He will be live in Seattle for Monday Night Countdown and will be on site for the pregame show on multiple occasions during the year.

"I'm elated to have the opportunity to work on the pre-game show with such a highly regarded team and network," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "I hope to bring a unique perspective on the game that fans will enjoy." Fitzgerald will join fellow analysts Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland and Steve Young. Alex Smith will appear on Monday Night Countdown multiple times this season, and the show is hosted by Suzy Kolber with NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Welcome @LarryFitzgerald!



The 11x #NFL Pro Bowler will appear on @ESPNNFL Monday Night Countdown multiple times throughout the season



More: https://t.co/VbhJ8ielpH https://t.co/tOYxiUcoQi — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2022

"Larry has been one of the NFL's most insightful and thoughtful players over the course of two decades," ESPN vice president and executive producer Seth Markman said in a statement. "Having played with and against so many of today's stars and coaches adds a perspective to his analysis that we want fans to hear. Quite simply, great guy, great player and we expect him to be a great analyst for us."

Fitzgerald was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie season, catching 58 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. Fitzgerald had a breakout year in 2005 after tallying 103 receptions for 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would be named to his first Pro Bowl in 2005 and would be selected to the Pro Bowl 10 more times in his career. Fitzgerald, who played college football at Pittsburgh, was selected to the All-Pro Team three times, named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He has not announced his retirement from the NFL but hasn't played since the end of the 2020 season.

"I had a great run. It was fun. I wouldn't change anything," Fitzgerald said in February, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I wish I could have delivered more for the Valley in terms of winning a championship, but that's water under the bridge at this point."