Antonio Brown Says XFL Will Only Last 3 Weeks

Antonio Brown has made it very clear he has no interest in joining the XFL, despite the fact that he’s no longer with an NFL team. And one of the reasons he doesn’t want to join the new professional football league might have to with him not believing it will go anywhere. On Sunday, Brown took to Twitter to respond to questions from fans, one of whom asked if he will play in the XFL this year. Not only did Brown say no, but he also said the league will last no longer than a month.

“I’ll buy the XFL. Tell @VinceMcMahon his league will only last 3 weeks max,” Brown said. That would mean the XFL would last a shorter time than the Alliance of American Football, a professional league that started in February and ended in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this month, Brown said he will “never” play in the XFL. “XFL, never,” Brown said during a live stream on Instagram. “That’s not even in the question.”

Brown has the personality to play in the XFL, but his goal is to get back in the NFL. And it looks he could sign with a new team in the very near future as interest has started to pick up for the All-Pro wide receiver. The one thing Brown has to do is get his legal issues situated which could happen in the next few weeks.

“I do expect Antonio to play again this season,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on the CNBC show Squak Alley. “Hopefully we will get the NFL investigation behind him in the near future and he can sign with a new team.”

So far this season, Brown has only played in one game and that was when he was a member of the New Egland Patriots. It was the second week of the season and Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. He was cut by the Patriots the following week due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. Before that, Brown was a member of the Raiders and was cut by the team due to misconduct against the team.

The XFL will begin its inaugural season one week after the Super Bowl. It will consist of eight teams and all the games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.