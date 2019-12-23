Watch: Antonio Brown Works on Upcoming Album

Antonio Brown is looking to get back in the NFL soon, but he’s also hard at work on another project. This week, Brown revealed the cover for his new album called No White Women 2020 and fans lost it. And to show that he’s not kidding about the album, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots receiver posted photos of him in the studio and a video of him listening to beats while holding a guitar.

Just like anything Brown has shared on Instagram or Twitter recently, fans went after Brown in his comments section.

“Just holding a guitar don’t make u a musician,” one fan wrote on Instagram: “

“I just wanna point out that he’s holding a left-handed guitar upside down because he is right-handed, which no right-hander ever has to do. so put that with the other evidence that he’s never held a guitar before,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Translation: I had one of my friends play their beats and used his guitars to make it seem like I’m a musician now,” the Antonio Brown Translator Twitter account wrote.

“I can’t imagine what the Craigslist ad looked like to get that guy to come over to just open garageband, turn on some loops and drink a couple bottles of water on a Thursday evening,” another fan added.

2019 has been an interesting year for Brown. At the start of the year, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March, but did not see any action because of the drama he caused with his players and general manager. He was cut by the Raiders before the start of the season only to sign with the Patriots the next day. He played in the team’s Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins and caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Brown was cut by the Patriots the following week because of his sexual assault lawsuit and sexual misconduct allegation and he’s been fighting to get back in the league ever since. But even if he signs with a team, it’s possible he could be suspended for six games because of everything that has happened to him this year.

It’s safe to say Brown wants 2020 to get here quickly. As for the album, the release date of No White Women 2020 has not been announced.