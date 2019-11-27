Antonio Brown Visits Florida High School, Gives Young Football Players Advice

Antonio Brown continues to wait for the NFL to make its decision on his future after talking to league investigators about his sexual assault lawsuit with Britney Taylor. In the meantime, Brown is looking to make an impact on the community as he recently visited players from Delray Beach’s Atlantic High School football team in south Florida after suffering a 26-0 defeat to St. Thomas Aquinas. The players were upset with the loss and Brown was there to give them support.

One of the things he said was he was also losing as he’s not playing in the NFL right now, so he told the players to keep fighting. Brown also told the kids that’s it’s okay to cry because that means you take winning seriously. And one of the final things he said to the players is to take care of themselves because football will not last forever.

A number of Twitter users flooded Brown’s comments section.

One fan wrote, “Now I’ve seen it all. AB giving advice on mental-endurance and keeping your head up. I’m going to keep scrolling. I have a feeling I can find Tyreek Hill giving a seminar on Anger Management…”

Another fan took a shot at Brown, writing: “You are truly the gift that just keeps on giving..Cant wait till Thursday to watch football and Not see you playing!!!!”

And another wants him to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles before the season comes to an end adding, “Eagles before they have one more loss. You can be the difference. King Kaepernick has nothing on you! Bring the ring home!”

It looks like Brown wants the players to not make the same mistakes he has made over the last few months. While he may have messed things up with the Patriots, he did apologize to owner Robert Kraft for the trouble he caused.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

With only five weeks left in the regular season, it’s unlikely Brown will sign with a team this year. Also, there’s a chance Brown could be punished by the NFL for the sexual assault allegations, so he may not see the field to start the 2020 season.