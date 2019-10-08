Watch Antonio Brown Train for NFL Comeback

Antonio Brown is ready to return to the NFL as he’s putting in the work. This week, the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots wide receiver shared an Instagram story video of him training at a football field in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Brown is staying in shape so he will be ready once an NFL team gives him a call.

The interesting thing about it is, this video comes out right after Brown filed grievances against the Raiders and the Patriots. He seeking around $40 million from both teams which include unpaid salaries, fines and guarantee money. It’s likely Brown won’t hear a decision on his grievances until the spring.

“Brown’s grievance includes a challenge of the Raiders’ discipline, which resulted in roughly $215,000 in fines. He’s also seeking a week of salary from when he requested to be released from Oakland — $860,294. He’s looking for payment of the guarantees for 2019 and 2020 — $29 million-plus his signing bonus of $1 million, which was divided into two workout bonuses,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media wrote.

“From the Patriots, Brown filed to receive his unpaid Week 1 salary of $64,062 and the rest of the $1.025 million total that was his guaranteed base salary. He’s seeking the $9 million signing bonus that was never paid, too, sources say. Brown also filed for breach of contract.”

Brown was traded to the Raiders from the Steelers earlier this year. He did not play one game for the Raiders due to a number of issues, which included a helmet dispute with the league and getting into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. Brown was cut by the Raiders just days before the start of the regular season only to be signed by the Patriots after the team’s first game. Brown played in Patriots second game of the year against the Miami Dolphins and caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 victory.

However, Brown was cut by the team the following week due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations levied against him. Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said teams are interested in Brown despite the off-the-field issues.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems podcast. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”