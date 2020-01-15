Antonio Brown Told off by Police Officers After Livestream Blowup, Donation Returned

Antonio Brown has been attacking the Hollywood Florida Police Department on social media this week and they have had enough. The police department recently announced they have severed ties with the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and returned a donation from him after he posted a video of him attacking the police and his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss on Monday. Brown shared the video on Instagram live and it was then picked up by TMZ.

Brown was heavily involved with the Police Athletic League. But with the recent incidents, the Hollywood Police Department made the decision to no longer have Brown involved in any of their activities.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League,” public information officer Christian Lata wrote in the statement per ESPN. “We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.”

Brown recently donated to the 7-on-7 football league by it was returned to him on Jan. 9. Lata continued by writing: “We will not take money from a donor that we cannot have our youth be proud of or represent our organization.”

Brown was also given a trespass warning for the Police Athletic League property because the department “did not want him to continue to affect our youth nor influence them in a negative way.” That led to Brown sounding off on the police via Twitter.

“Hollywood police and I need a meeting unless I’m going to show their track record of my injustice consistently,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Brown wrote: “Canceled my 7 on 7 league for the kids at the Hollywood pal park then returned my check to me on video at the park while telling me if I come back it’s trespassing.”

2019 was not a good year for Brown and 2020 is not starting off well for him. He’s looking to get back in the NFL after being cut by the Patriots last year. But based on the recent events and his sexual assault lawsuit the league may suspend him to start the year if he does sign with the team. Last year, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders from the Steelers in March, but was cut from the team after the preseason because of his public demands. He only played one game for the Patriots and caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.