Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Speaks out After Bruised Photos, Domestic Violence Allegations Were Posted on Her Account

Johnny Manziel's girlfriend says her Instagram was hacked after the account posted disturbing images and claims of domestic violence against the former NFL quarterback. The athlete's girlfriend, model Kenzie Werner, took to her Instagram Story on April 21 to tell her followers that she was "hacked last night" and to "please disregard what was posted" the day prior.

"It isn't as it seems," she added on a black slide with white text. TMZ was first to report that four photos of Werner with injuries to her face and body were published to her account with the text, "this is from johnny manziel." The post was reportedly only up for a few minutes but showed multiple wounds on the model, including bruising on her chest and blood on her face. Werner's representative told the outlet at the time that the photos were "not related" to Manziel and said the football player had "never" abused her.

Werner's representative continued to claim that she sustained those injuries during an accident at work when a three-liter bottle of champagne fell on her. Werner's Instagram lists Bottled Blonde, a pizzeria, beer garden and nightlife spot in Houston, as her employer. She has not addressed the injuries outside of her initial Instagram Story.

Werner and Manziel first went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2022. Manziel is currently playing for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League after being released from the Cleveland Browns in 2016 amid domestic violence allegations from ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The Heisman Trophy winner negotiated with prosecutors that same year to dismiss a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against him after Crowley accused him of hitting her so hard that she lost hearing in her left ear. Prior to Crowley's allegations, a Texas bartender sued Manziel for assault, battery and emotional distress, claiming that the NFL player punched him in the face and broke his nose.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential, and the hotline is available 24/7.