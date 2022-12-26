Antonio Brown: Major Update on Battery Case

Antonio Brown got some good news about his battery case. According to USA Today, the Hillsborough County (Florida) State Attorney's Office said it would not pursue a misdemeanor battery charge related to an incident on Nov. 28 that involved the former NFL wide receiver. Police issued a warrant for Brown's arrest in November after a woman accused him of throwing a shoe at her during the incident at a home in South Tampa. But the woman recanted her story to the State Attorney's Office during a follow-up interview on Dec. 16.

"The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body-worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement's Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place," the agency said. Brown was never arrested and never turned himself in. The State Attorney's Office considered upgrading the charge to a felony since Brown previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in a different county.

"The SAO believes that all allegations of domestic violence should be investigated to the fullest extent possible," the office said. "Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence. Despite these challenges, all victims deserve to be heard, supported and protected."

Brown hasn't played in the NFL this season after walking out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers near the end of the 2021 season. He signed with the team during the 2020 season and helped the team win the Super Bowl. Tom Brady played a big role in Brown joining the team as the two played together with the New England Patriots in 2019. Currently, Brown has been attacking Brady on social media.

Earlier this year, Brown spoke to Charly Arnolt during a Fan Controlled Football broadcast and was asked if he will play in the NFL again. "Obviously we live the game, but you can't play forever," Brown said. "I think I'm a great player that's done everything in the game." Brown, 34 was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2018 and became one of the top wide receivers in the league. He was selected to the All-Pro team five times and the Pro Bowl seven times during his nine seasons in Pittsburgh.