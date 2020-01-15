Antonio Brown Says He ‘Respects Authority’ After Profanity-Laden Rant at Police Officers

Monday morning, free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went on Instagram Live to show his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, and several police officers in front of his Miami home. This interaction was far from friendly as the former New England Patriots player went on a profanity-laden rant and threw a bag of gummies in the shape of genitalia. Tuesday afternoon, Brown went on Twitter and said that he actually respects the police.

“I respect authority with police the injustice just so unfair I had the biggest cop chase at @FIU ask Mario Cristobal in 2007 about the police how they had me gun point no reason then kicked me out school; pittsburgh police pulled me over before a game 2018 vs Carolina y us y me,” Brown wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was indeed pulled over by police officers before a 2018 game against the Carolina Panthers. That part of the story is accurate, but Brown did not share all of the details.

The reason that the police stopped him prior to this November game was that he was speeding. He had been clocked at 110 mph on McKnight road while driving in his Porsche.

Officers were responding to a bank robbery on McCandless Crossing when they spotted him in the 45 mph zone. He was cited for reckless driving after a police chase and was later found guilty of speeding after skipping his trial.

“Idk. Maybe because you were speeding? ….. and cop chase? Why not just pull over like you know, a normal person?” one user responded to Brown.

Several others chimed in, pointing out that he had been speeding on the way to the Carolina game. They didn’t actually believe that the police were targeting the wide receiver. Although some simply expressed concern for Brown and his family.

“AB get a mental health check man. Fans are worried about ya. The video of you yelling at the police in from of your kids is rough. We all wish you well,” one individual wrote on Tuesday.

The other incident that Brown mentioned, the chase at FIU, was also slightly different. ESPN actually documented this incident as part of a story about Brown and Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton.

After one season at NC Tech, Brown landed a scholarship to Florida International University in Miami, home to a small D1 program. Then one night in February 2007, before he officially joined the team, he was walking on campus with a friend, who got into a dispute with another student. When security arrived, another argument broke out, this time including Brown, who panicked and fled. When FIU found out, the school rescinded his scholarship.

This was not the first time in recent months that Brown has filmed himself yelling at police officers and referring to them with derogatory terms. He also went live on Instagram during an interaction in which the officers escorted Kyriss to his house to pick up clothing for their children.

“Hey, listen,” Brown said during his live video. “You white police got to stop doing that. You can’t be letting these people come in on my privacy. She ain’t supposed to be here. F—ing police don’t help nobody, man.”

Brown says that he respects authority, but the users on social media don’t agree with this assessment of the situation. They believe that his videos and posts tell a very different tale.

(Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)