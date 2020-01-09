Antonio Brown Says Controversial Tweets Are Just Him ‘Being Silly’

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been very active on social media over the course of the past year, occasionally going on what has been described as “Twitter rants.” He has targeted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, other players, and even his agent. These posts have created controversy at times, but Brown is simply saying that they are just the result of him “being silly.”

Speaking with Complex during a recent interview about a number of topics, Brown said that he believes people take things too seriously. This comment was made while divulging that his new album will not actually be called “No White Woman 2020.” He apparently made this joke on Twitter to help sell the album.

“Sometimes people think they’re too serious, you know, I’m being silly,” Brown said. “I’m just entertaining. That’s why people take it too serious.”

Brown says that he is being silly with his posts on Twitter, but some messages have drawn attention for their serious nature. He once spent a morning going after Roethlisberger and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft while comparing alleged legal issues. He has also posted several tweets in which he declared that he is done with the NFL.

That being said, Brown did tell Complex that he is an athlete that has no qualms about speaking his mind. He has done that in the past when calling out Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other members of the NFL. The reason that Brown feels he can do this is due to the amount of money in his bank account.”

“Absolutely. Most guys will get to the point where I’m at where I’m proven and have took care of myself financially,” Brown said. “So, you know, I’m not trying to say anything to create any mayhem or anything, but speak from a different voice than other athletes.”

At this point in the 2019 season, it’s highly unlikely that Brown will be on an NFL roster in the coming days. He will instead plan on making a return to the league in 2020 and continuing his career with another franchise. He has previously expressed the desire to partner with quarterback Tom Brady for more than one game.

If an opportunity does arise, it’s possible that Brown’s tweets will be a talking point during his meeting with the organization, as well as him labeling the posts as “being silly.”

