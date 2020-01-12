Antonio Brown Reveals Music Video With Footage From Saints Visit, Recorded Phone Calls

When former wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up for a workout with the New Orleans Saints, he immediately drew attention due to the entourage and camera crew that accompanied him. There were many that questioned his reasoning, asking why Brown would bring everyone to a job interview. The answer has since been provided with the WR releasing a music video that featured footage from the Saints workout.

Saturday afternoon, Brown dropped a video on YouTube for a new song. He, along with YDtheBest, were rapping about the infamous trip to New Orleans. Brown was shown in his house for the majority of the video, but he also included footage of him meeting head coach Sean Payton and walking around the team facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To cap off the video, Brown also recorded a conversation with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. This provided details about the reasoning for the workout and how it could impact Brown’s future in the NFL. This is the second video he released with a phone call after secretly recording a conversation with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

“You know … to me, AB, I think it’s more important than the economics … is getting back on a team and playing for the Super Bowl,” Rosenhaus can be heard saying in the video. “They wanna know you before they offer us a contract.”

Following the workout, Brown said that he didn’t need to workout because he is in shape. He also said that “this s— all a lie,” while discussing the various teams that weren’t signing him. He believes that the Saints never had any intention of signing him, but this has not been revealed. It’s entirely possible that the camera crew could have played a major role on the ultimate decision to avoid signing him.

“When you bring in Antonio Brown for a workout in Week 17, you also get a camera crew and an entourage,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said about the Saints workout. “That’s what Antonio Brown showed up with yesterday — that’s what I was told — referred to by a Saints source as ‘the whole bleep show’ showed up with Antonio Brown.”

When he did not receive a contract offer, Brown accused of Saints of simply bringing him to town as part of a publicity stunt. Weeks later, he is drawing attention for using this workout in an effort to promote his music career.

Photo Credit: Eric Espada/Getty Images