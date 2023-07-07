Britney Spears Video Footage Shows She Didn't Grab Victor Wembanyama as His Team Alleged

New video footage has emerged of the incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama, and it indicates that the singer didn't grab the NBA star the way his security team alleged. On Wednesday night, Spears approached the San Antonio Spurs Center, after recognizing him outside a restaurant. As she made her way to say hello and ask for a photo, one of his security guards intervened.

It was initially believed that Spears was struck to the ground by the security team member, after grabbing Wembanyama's shoulder. However, TMZ reports that it has obtained footage that confirms this never happed. Spears an be seen approaching Wembanyama, reaching out her hand as she gets closer, but then appears to be struck in the face by the security guard. Additionally, Spears was not knocked to the ground, but she was clearly stuck with some force, which she says caused her glasses to fall off her face. Notably, the security guard is said to have personally apologized to Spears — though she has refuted this claim — and the Las Vegas Police Department is reportedly not pursuing charges.

🚨 Video footage of Britney Spears getting struck in the face by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard after she tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo (TMZ) pic.twitter.com/wKff54mhkN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

Opening up about the situation, Spears took to Instagram to share her side of the story, writing, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."

She continued, "I am aware of the players statement where he mentions "I grabbed him from behind" but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face. I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them.

Spears then added, "This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eve to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will."

The singer concluded her statement, "I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter. Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5'3 and he's 7'4... I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support."