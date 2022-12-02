Drew Brees Sets Record Straight on Video of Him Being Struck by Lightning

Drew Brees was the talk of social media on Friday morning when a video surfaced of him apparently being struck by lighting. However, the video turned out to be just a marketing stunt. According to multiple reports, Brees was never struck by lightning and is fine. Katherine Terrell of ESPN sent a text to Brees who confirmed that he's "good" and was never in any danger.

Brees traveled to Venezuela this week to film a promotional video for the PoinsBet sportsbook. The video was a marketing stunt for the company as filming was located at the Catatumbo River, which is known for the amount of lighting it receives, according to CBS Sports. Brees actually shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote, "The lightning must've thought I was wearing a Falcons jersey, that's why it tried to get me. I'm fine…Who Dat!"

PointsBet released a statement about the video on Friday morning. "We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," the company said, per TMZ Sports. "We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."

Brees seems to be enjoying his retired life. After spending 20 years as an NFL quarterback. Brees announced his retirement following the 2020 season. He spent a year as a broadcaster for NBC Sports and is now focusing on other projects, including owning a pickleball team. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Brees about his love for pickleball.

"There's a skill, there's a finesse, there's touch, there's ball placement," the former New Orleans Saints quarterback said. "It's not a power game. It's really more of a patience game. But at the same time, it's something where you can get a great workout. You can have a lot of fun with your friends or with others doing it. I think as you get up into the professional ranks, which is obviously what major league pickleball is, it's a team concept." Brees also said: "You play men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles. And then you've got a singles sudden-death tiebreaker if it gets to that in these tournaments, which it's just so much fun to watch. And you feel like as a fan, as you're watching, you're right on top of the action."