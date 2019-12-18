Antonio Brown Calls Himself ‘Greatest 6th-Round Pick Ever,’ Tom Brady Fans Disagree

In 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted wide receiver Antonio Brown out of Central Michigan with a sixth-round pick. He has since posted seven 1,000-yard seasons and six with more than 100 receptions. In Brown’s opinion, these stats make him the greatest sixth-round pick in NFL history, but fans of Tom Brady disagree.

In response to Brown posting his draft card, fans of the New England Patriots flooded the comments section with rebuttals. Brady was also a sixth-round pick, but he landed with New England in 2000 after a career at the University of Michigan. He has since gone to the Super Bowl nine separate times, winning six.

As the many fans in the comment section wanted to remind Brown, having Brady lead his team to the championship game that many times simply made him the best sixth-round pick of all-time. Brown’s one Super Bowl loss (2010) didn’t compare.

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

“Definitely the best 6th rounder out of a Michigan school with a last name starting in Br-,” one fan wrote in response. He wanted to remind Brown that Brady was better in three separate categories. He was the best sixth-round pick, the best sixth-round pick to attend a college in Michigan, and he was the best sixth-round pick with the letters “Br” starting his surname.

“Tom will probably go in to like and agree with you on this. Because he has two things you never have had or ever will. Humbleness and Respect,” one user added to the conversation.

Brady has been supportive of Brown since the Patriots cut ties with him earlier in the season while liking his posts on Instagram. There were many fans that believed Brady would also refer to Brown as the greatest sixth-round pick in NFL history.

There is no denying that Brown has been one of the best players in the league since joining the Steelers. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (15) in 2018, and he has been viewed as an unstoppable weapon at times. Brown was even named to USA Today’s All-Decade team for his exploits on the football field.

The fans of Brady recognize this ability to perform at such a level, and they were willing to give Brown props for his impressive performances. However, they did want to clarify that simply being one of the most productive receivers does not give him the ability to say that he is the “best sixth-rounder of all-time.”

