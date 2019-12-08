Antonio Brown Posts Off-Color ‘Wanted’ Poster of Himself Amid Ongoing Scandals

Entering Week 14 of the NFL season, Antonio Brown is still sitting on the free-agent list. He has hopes of returning to the starting lineup and would prefer to land with a Super Bowl contender. He even posted an image on Instagram in hopes of convincing the New England Patriots to re-sign him.

Sunday afternoon, Brown posted a fake Wanted poster on social media that showed him in a Patriots uniform. There was also a Super Bowl LIV logo in the corner to get his point across. “Wanted: Antonio Brown. Last seen September 15th in Miami. Reward for return to Gillette Stadium,” the text on the poster read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This image release followed a blanket statement from Brown earlier in the week in which he apologized to the organizations that he offended. Although the receiver did not specifically mention any teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:50am PST

Brown may truly want to make a return to the Patriots and help the struggling offense, but that may not be coming to fruition. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that New England would not be bringing Brown back to the roster.

“Brown has apologized to the Patriots, to the public and to others, but New England hasn’t considered bringing him back since deciding to move on from him during the season, as much as the offense could use him,” Schefter reported on Sunday morning.

A potential reunion has been rumored for weeks, especially after the receiver met with the NFL for eight hours in Florida. Tom Brady “liking” Brown’s various posts on social media only added to the belief that No. 84 would be donning a Patriots helmet once again.

The Patriots (10-2) are en route to another division win and a potential first-round bye in the playoffs, but the offense hasn’t been performing up to Brady’s expectations. After 13 weeks of action, the Patriots rank 14th in the NFL in total offense and have struggled to consistently score touchdowns. New England has averaged 18 points per game over the past four weeks.

It’s very likely that Brown would improve the offense and would serve as a top option for Brady during the playoffs, but that may not be taking place. Although the Wanted poster from Sunday morning makes it very clear that the veteran receiver wants another chance in New England.

Photo Credit: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty