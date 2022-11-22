Antonio Brown Posts Fake Nude Photo of Gisele Bündchen Amid Tom Brady Feud

Antonio Brown has taken his feud with Tom Brady to the next level. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver shared an image on Snapchat of Gisele Bündchen who appears to be nude. However, the photograph was photoshopped as her face is edited on top of another woman's naked body. There was no caption included and the photo was eventually deleted. But screenshots of the fake photo made their way onto Twitter.

Brown has attacked Brady multiple times on social media while he was in the process of divorcing Bündchen. It is uncertain why Brown is going after the Buccaneers quarterback considering Brady has shown support for Brown during his time with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

In August, Brown called out Brady for leaving Buccaneers training camp. "Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won't have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me !" Brown tweeted at the time. "Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too." In a second tweet, Brown said: "Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days [to] go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that s– on."

Brown was released by the Buccaneers last season after he left mid-game when the team was taking on the New York Jets. "I think everybody should do what they can to help in ways that he really needs it," Brady said at the time. "We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won't be with our team."

Brady continued: "Unfortunately he can't be with our team but we have a lot of friendships that will last. Again I think the most important things about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic with some difficult things that are happening."

Brown first teamed up with Brady in 2019 when both were with the Patriots. He only played in one game for New England due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against him. Midway through the 2020 season, Brown signed with the Buccaneers and helped the team win the Super Bowl. In his career, Brown spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) along with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.